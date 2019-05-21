Cher falls ill, tells waiting Winnipeg audience concert is cancelled
A A
Pop’s most flamboyant diva has canceled her Winnipeg show after leaving the audience waiting for more than an hour.
An announcement was made to expectant fans at Bell MTS place Tuesday night that superstar Cher was ill and would not be performing.
Audience members said they would be told within the next 48 hours when a new concert would be rescheduled.
There was no immediate word on the singer’s condition or if she was being treated at a hospital in Winnipeg.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.