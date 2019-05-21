Cher falls ill, tells waiting Winnipeg audience concert is cancelled

Pop’s most flamboyant diva has canceled her Winnipeg show after leaving the audience waiting for more than an hour.

An announcement was made to expectant fans at Bell MTS place Tuesday night that superstar Cher was ill and would not be performing.

Audience members said they would be told within the next 48 hours when a new concert would be rescheduled.

Video announcement of @cher concert canceled at the last minute in Winnipeg tonight pic.twitter.com/1a5fG4ICZZ — TheGreatCdnTalkShow (@TGCTS) May 22, 2019

There was no immediate word on the singer’s condition or if she was being treated at a hospital in Winnipeg.

