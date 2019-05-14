The Who concert cancelled in Edmonton

Fans of The Who are receiving notifications that the legendary rock band’s concert at Rogers Place in Edmonton has been cancelled.

The concert was originally scheduled for Oct. 23.

“Unfortunately, your upcoming event was cancelled,” reads an email to fans from Ticketmaster. “The good news is we already refunded your money including fees. It should post to your account within 7–10 business days.”

The Who’s “Moving On” tour features band members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey.

READ MORE: The Who announces ‘Moving On!’ North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

It was scheduled to kick off on Thursday in Nashville and was supposed to wrap up in Edmonton at the end of October.

Now, a new final performance is scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Hollywood Bowl in California. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday.

The Who have been performing since 1964 and have a number of hits including “Baba O’Riley,” “Behind Blue Eyes” and “Pinball Wizard.”

Global News has reached out to Live Nation and the Oilers Entertainment Group to get an explanation for the cancellation. There is no mention of it on the band’s website.