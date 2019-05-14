Entertainment
May 14, 2019 5:34 pm

The Who concert cancelled in Edmonton

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: (From January 2019) The Who 'Moving On!' world tour to make three stops in Canada.

A A

Fans of The Who are receiving notifications that the legendary rock band’s concert at Rogers Place in Edmonton has been cancelled.

The concert was originally scheduled for Oct. 23.

“Unfortunately, your upcoming event was cancelled,” reads an email to fans from Ticketmaster. “The good news is we already refunded your money including fees. It should post to your account within 7–10 business days.”

Story continues below

The Who’s “Moving On” tour features band members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey.

READ MORE: The Who announces ‘Moving On!’ North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

It was scheduled to kick off on Thursday in Nashville and was supposed to wrap up in Edmonton at the end of October.

Now, a new final performance is scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Hollywood Bowl in California. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday.

The Who have been performing since 1964 and have a number of hits including “Baba O’Riley,” “Behind Blue Eyes” and “Pinball Wizard.”

Global News has reached out to Live Nation and the Oilers Entertainment Group to get an explanation for the cancellation. There is no mention of it on the band’s website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Concerts
Edmonton
entertainment
Music
Rock
Rock 'n Roll
Rock band Edmonton
rock music
Rogers Place
The Who
The Who Cancelled

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.