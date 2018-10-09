Drake, Migos cancel 3 more concerts, fans are not amused
Drake and Migos have cancelled three shows on the Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour.
The concerts were set to take place in Saint Paul, Minn., Denver, Colo. and Salt Lake City, Utah.
According to St. Paul Pioneer Press, a previously postponed tour stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center has been cancelled again but this time for good.
The show at the Xcel Energy Center was originally supposed to happen on Aug. 1 but Drake cited that he wanted to “deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve” as the reason for the postponement, rescheduling for Nov. 11. That date has officially been cancelled without accompanying reason.
The second city with a Drake and Migos cancellation is Denver, Colo., which was originally set for tour stops on July 28 and 29.
According to the Denver Post, these stops at the Pepsi Center have been officially cancelled. There was never a makeup date announced for the postponed shows.
Drake had also originally planned on performing at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 26 but postponed and rescheduled the show for Oct. 10.
Salt Lake City’s date has been cancelled without accompanying reason.
Refunds for each of the shows will be available but ticketholders took to Twitter to express their disappointment.
Drake and Migos’ tour has been marred by several postponements.
The tour began two weeks later than planned “due to production issues. A Toronto show was postponed “due to circumstances beyond [Live Nation Ontario’s] control.”
Drake also cancelled a Miami show last month due to illness.
There are 18 remaining dates on the tour, including a seven-show run in Los Angeles and the tour ends with a three-night performance at Philips Arena in Atlanta.Follow @KatieScottNews
