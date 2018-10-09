Drake, Migos cancel 3 more concerts, fans are not amused

Drake and Migos have cancelled three shows on the Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour.

The concerts were set to take place in Saint Paul, Minn., Denver, Colo. and Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to St. Paul Pioneer Press, a previously postponed tour stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center has been cancelled again but this time for good.

The show at the Xcel Energy Center was originally supposed to happen on Aug. 1 but Drake cited that he wanted to “deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve” as the reason for the postponement, rescheduling for Nov. 11. That date has officially been cancelled without accompanying reason.

The second city with a Drake and Migos cancellation is Denver, Colo., which was originally set for tour stops on July 28 and 29.

According to the Denver Post, these stops at the Pepsi Center have been officially cancelled. There was never a makeup date announced for the postponed shows.

Drake had also originally planned on performing at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 26 but postponed and rescheduled the show for Oct. 10.

Salt Lake City’s date has been cancelled without accompanying reason.

Refunds for each of the shows will be available but ticketholders took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Soooo @Drake is just gunna cancel SLC and not give us an explanation? Cool — Danielle Summers (@Daniellesumms) October 6, 2018

@Drake @Migos postponed the first show in Kansas City, I drove all the way there spent money on a hotel and plenty of other cash expecting to go to the concert. Not ticket master says they can’t refund my tickets so y’all gonna help me out? https://t.co/r5hqZXWcCM — 😁 (@xtredox) October 9, 2018

Drake would cancel AGAIN🙄 — JeFe (@morfinjeffrey) October 7, 2018

So first you reschedule a concert a few days before it happens to 2 months later then you completely cancel the concert a few days before it happenes?? Ok got ya 👍🏽 @Drake — Carlos🐉 (@99Abrego) October 6, 2018

I feel like I deserve a personal apology from @Drake. I will forever remember my 21st birthday/bachelorette gift as expensive and disappointing. Postponed twice, set a new date (which I upgraded our seats for) only to cancel it too. 😫😫😫😫😫 — Lorraine Bray (@lorribray) October 6, 2018

…… So Drake cancel and didn’t even have the nerve to text me Ticketmaster had to email me that he was not coming to see me well this is my life now :/ pic.twitter.com/8cD3Smla3V — Ronny G (@KeepItTightG) October 6, 2018

The Jazz beat The Raptors in 1 pre season game, so you cancel your show out here, again ? #takenote @Drake — The Heavy Hitter (@djjuggy) October 6, 2018

Drake and Migos’ tour has been marred by several postponements.

The tour began two weeks later than planned “due to production issues. A Toronto show was postponed “due to circumstances beyond [Live Nation Ontario’s] control.”

Drake also cancelled a Miami show last month due to illness.

There are 18 remaining dates on the tour, including a seven-show run in Los Angeles and the tour ends with a three-night performance at Philips Arena in Atlanta.