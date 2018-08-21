Drake makes surprise visit to 11-year-old heart transplant patient

Drake made an 11-year-old girl’s dream come true when he surprised her on her birthday as she stayed in hospital waiting for a new heart.

Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago posted a video of the patient, Sofia Sanchez, doing the viral dance challenge to the Toronto rapper’s song In My Feelings.

READ MORE: Drake’s first Toronto tour stop postponed again

In another video, Sanchez asks Drake to visit her over the weekend, as the Know Yourself rapper was performing in Chicago.

“My birthday’s this weekend, this Saturday, which your concert is this Saturday, and I love your music,” she said. “I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday or anytime this week.”

Sanchez needs a heart transplant after being born with cardiomyopathy, which is a condition that makes it hard for the heart to pump blood.

READ MORE: Drake’s ‘Scorpion’— 7 things we learned listening to his new music

Drake saw Sanchez’s video and stopped by during his tour stop in Chicago last weekend. He shared photos of their visit on Instagram Monday afternoon.

“Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball,” he captioned a photo of them together.

In another post, he uploaded a picture of Sanchez wearing a baseball cap with Drake’s latest album Scorpion written on it.

😍💙😍 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

READ MORE: Drake returns to ‘Degrassi’ for ‘I’m Upset’ music video

Live Nation Ontario notified ticketholders early Monday that Drake’s first Canadian stop on his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour is postponed “due to circumstances” beyond their control. This is the second time some fans will have their tickets rescheduled.

WATCH BELOW: Drake cancels opening night of tour in Toronto

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour date in Toronto originally scheduled for August 20th is being postponed,” a Live Nation rep said Monday. “Tickets will be honoured for the new date when announced.”

A representative for Drake’s tour declined to offer a reason for the postponement or why fans were told less than 24 hours before the show.

Drake has already pushed back or cancelled a number of North American dates for this tour, which he’s co-headlining with Atlanta hip-hop trio, Migos.

Two other dates booked for Tuesday and Wednesday at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena will go forward as planned.

— With files from The Canadian Press.