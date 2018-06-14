Drake returns to ‘Degrassi’ for ‘I’m Upset’ music video

It has been more than a decade since Drake left the halls of Degrassi Community School, but the Toronto rapper returned to his Degrassi: The Next Generation roots in the video for his single, I’m Upset.

The rapper played Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian teen drama, and a video released Wednesday night for I’m Upset features several of his Degrassi: The Next Generation cast mates — including Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason), Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Stacey Farber (Ellie Nash), Jake Epstein (Craig Manning), A.J. Saudin (Connor DeLaurier), Adamo Rugguiero (Marco Del Rossi), Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuk), Cassie Steele (Manny Santos), Ephraim Ellis (Rick Murray), Stefan Brogran (Archie “Snake” Simpson) and many more.

The group dances the halls, drinks in the stands, and a few party a little too hard (especially Kippel) and things end in a fiery blaze.

The principal, played by Brogran, also appears in the clip along with Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith).

The video, directed by Karena Evans, ends with the closing credits showing original footage from Degrassi: The Next Generation alongside new clips from the video. It also features the theme song from Degrassi: The Next Generation.

I REALLY NEEDED THIS I DIDN’T KNOW HOW MUCH I NEEDED IT UNTIL DRAKE GAVE IT TO US.💙💛💙💛#Degrassi pic.twitter.com/s8YFD79iCh — 𝕵𝖆𝖘𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖊🥀 (@SeIenaskru) June 14, 2018

Fans of Drake and Degrassi: The Next Generation took to Twitter to discuss the new video.

So much nostalgia at this Degrassi reunion #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/Xf6XIohzoP — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 14, 2018

All the 2007 feels ❤️🙏 https://t.co/Ht9iuLL38e — Degrassi (@Degrassi) June 14, 2018

this is Canada in one picture pic.twitter.com/g5s1GC633D — 🌈 Netflix “the gay Canadian one” Canada 🌈 (@Netflix_CA) June 14, 2018

Degrassi cast in drakes new vid??? Omgggggg — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) June 14, 2018

Degrassi Reunion last night .. Incredibles 2 tonight .. It’s like 2005 all over again — KING💸 (@__Savage28) June 14, 2018

Y’all…please look at Drake’s response to JT not being in the Degrassi reunion for I’m Upset pic.twitter.com/dgX59KFdGC — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) June 14, 2018

Thanks to @Drake for letting me & @JayMewes go back to @Degrassi one more time in the most transgressive (and expensive) ep of Next Generation ever made! Loved it! But you & Karena melted my heart with the then-&-now cast credits and theme song ending! https://t.co/eYOlNdzDZO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 14, 2018

Listen I know we talking bout drake or whatever but Connor had the BEST glo up at Degrassi by far. And he’s tall. He looked goodt in that video ok?!! pic.twitter.com/8G1jOdZlPs — 👑 (@Luneetuh) June 14, 2018

The nostalgia jumped out. I'm emotional. Kris Jenner works hard but Drake works harder. This man is so strategic. #ImUpset #Degrassi pic.twitter.com/NgPSxYeqET — Trey (@treymangum) June 14, 2018

In light of recent events courtesy of @Drake, I think it’s only fair that @netflix or @hulu or @amazon prime or SOMEBODY put #Degrassi on their platform. We need this. We just do. #ImUpset — Ash (@AshUnapologetic) June 14, 2018

AYE DRAKE 😭😭😭😭😭 WHATEVER IT TAKESSSSS I KNOW I CAN MAKE IT THROUGH IF I HOLD OUT I KNOW I CAN MAKE IT THROUGH 😭😭😭😭 I’m literally crying right now omg. — Lindz ✨ (@lindztagram) June 14, 2018

I hear some Degrassi fans are mad Nina got a lot of screen time but she is literally the second most successful alumni from the show after Drake himself. Facts are facts so deal with it pic.twitter.com/bW0sUxXUff — Caitlin J. (@Caitlin901) June 14, 2018

I’m Upset is expected to feature on Scorpion, Drake’s upcoming fifth album which will drop on June 29.

