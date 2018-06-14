Drake returns to ‘Degrassi’ for ‘I’m Upset’ music video
It has been more than a decade since Drake left the halls of Degrassi Community School, but the Toronto rapper returned to his Degrassi: The Next Generation roots in the video for his single, I’m Upset.
The rapper played Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian teen drama, and a video released Wednesday night for I’m Upset features several of his Degrassi: The Next Generation cast mates — including Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason), Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Stacey Farber (Ellie Nash), Jake Epstein (Craig Manning), A.J. Saudin (Connor DeLaurier), Adamo Rugguiero (Marco Del Rossi), Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuk), Cassie Steele (Manny Santos), Ephraim Ellis (Rick Murray), Stefan Brogran (Archie “Snake” Simpson) and many more.
The group dances the halls, drinks in the stands, and a few party a little too hard (especially Kippel) and things end in a fiery blaze.
The principal, played by Brogran, also appears in the clip along with Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith).
The video, directed by Karena Evans, ends with the closing credits showing original footage from Degrassi: The Next Generation alongside new clips from the video. It also features the theme song from Degrassi: The Next Generation.
Fans of Drake and Degrassi: The Next Generation took to Twitter to discuss the new video.
I’m Upset is expected to feature on Scorpion, Drake’s upcoming fifth album which will drop on June 29.
