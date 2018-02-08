Drake donates to Miami women’s shelter, buys everyone’s groceries at supermarket

Drake is spreading his generosity all over Miami this week.

The 31-year-old Canadian rap star has been spreading money and goodwill throughout the city, beginning with a surprise visit to Miami Senior High School on Monday to shoot parts of his new music video God’s Plan. He donated US$25,000 and promised students they’ll get uniforms designed by his clothing label. Then he surprised University of Miami student Destiny James with a US$50,000 scholarship.

On Tuesday night, Drake surprised the women and children who live at the Lotus House homeless shelter in Miami with a US$50,000 donation. He also dropped US$150 Target gift cards for all 130 women residents.

READ MORE: Drake shoots ‘God’s Plan’ video at Miami high school, donates thousands of dollars

“He wanted to give surprises and change people lives,” said Isabella Dell’Oca, program director for Lotus House. “We are so happy he came out. Our guests felt so special and so loved.”

Taking to Instagram, the organization explained how Drake’s financial assistance will make a difference. “With this donation, we are going to be able to serve so many meals,” they added. “Did you know that $10 a day serves 3 meals at Lotus House?! This year, we will serve 500,000 meals in our new Lotus Village kitchen.”

“Thank you Drake for the amazing surprise,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “We are so thankful for your generosity.”

READ MORE: New Drake song ‘God’s Plan’ breaks single day streaming record

The 6 God rapper paid the grocery bills of every shopper inside a Sabor Tropical supermarket in Miami Beach on Feb. 7. He reportedly paid US$50,000 in total.

Customers didn’t know the Headlines singer was going to be in the store. Guille Deza, one of the customers who was in the supermarket at the time, told E! News, “No one knew he was coming at all, we just came to do groceries. Cameras were being set up so we were all wondering what was to happen.”

Drake’s random acts of kindness around Miami are rumoured to be part of his upcoming music video for his single, God’s Plan.

READ MORE: Drake pauses show to threaten audience member for groping female fans

Many people in the supermarket at the time took to social media to share their experience with the former Degrassi star.

The Toronto rapper posted a photo to his Instagram account with the caption, “Last 3 days were the best I have had in a very long time … there’s nothing like seeing people experience a joyful moment when you can tell they need it most.”

Drake posted another photo of himself on the water with a caption saying, “Miami thank you.”