Drake sues woman for extortion over allegedly false pregnancy and rape claims

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Drake has filed a lawsuit against Laquana Morris – who also goes by the name Layla Lace — who he says falsely accused him of raping and impregnating her.

The Canadian rapper, who alleges that Morris tried to extort him out of millions of dollars, is suing Morris for fraud, defamation, civil extortion, intentional infliction of emotional distress and abuse of process.

“Layla Lace is a former stripper who has spent at least the last year and a half plotting and scheming to — in her words — ‘make a field day’ out of megastar Aubrey Drake Graham’s ‘f**king ass!!!'” the documents state. “Drake has had enough and brings this action to stop her in her tracks.”

In April 2017, Morris said on social media that the Sicko Mode rapper got her pregnant and then dodged her calls.

She posted photos on Instagram of what was allegedly a text exchange between the two and a photo of a lab printout of a pregnancy test order.

In April 2017, Morris went on Sirius XM’s Shade 45 and said that she was pregnant with Drake’s child.

Drake says that after his stop in Manchester, England, Morris came back to his hotel and they had consensual sex in February 2017.

“Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex,” the lawsuit says of the pair’s initial contact with each other.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, Morris obtained a lawyer and asked that Drake pay her for the baby.

In the suit, filed Tuesday at the Superior Court of California, Drake claims that Morris turned their encounter into a “fantasy relationship.”

During Drake’s 2017 Boy Meets World European tour, Morris claimed she voluntarily booked a $1,600 flight to London after Drake cancelled a tour date there due to illness.

“If ima be there when it’s time to have fun, i should definitely be there when he’s sick as well,” she allegedly texted a mutual friend.

The suit claims Morris became angry when no one responded to her booking of the flight, after which she cancelled her flight and Drake ceased communication with her on March 8, 2017.

Drake’s lawsuit notes, “there is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born [to Morris] last fall.”

TMZ reported that following Morris’ pregnancy announcement, the Shot For Me rapper’s lawyers asked Morris to take a paternity test, which she refused.

Soon after her refusal, the lawsuit claims, Morris’ legal team fabricated a story that Drake raped her during their February 2017 encounter, even filing a police report.

The lawsuit claims that while Morris told police that she and Drake had consensual sex, she told her civil lawyer that “she was raped, forced to perform oral sex and falsely imprisoned in Drake’s hotel room.”

The lawsuit says that Drake was cleared by the Manchester police but Morris still demanded millions of dollars in exchange for her not going public with her charges.

Morris posted their private messages on social media after she threatened “to go public with salacious (and ever-changing) false allegations of conduct that simply did not happen.”

“It would have been easy for Drake to pay for silence,” the lawsuit added. “However, Drake does not want to take the easy way out. Layla and her attorneys underestimated Drake’s steadfast resolve not to pay hush money to avoid negative publicity arising from fabricated claims. He looks forward to holding Layla and those working in concert with her responsible for egregious misconduct.”

Drake’s legal team is seeking a trial to determine “actual and compensatory damages,” “exemplary and punitive damages” and a permanent injunction against Morris.

Morris has not responded to Drake’s lawsuit.