Crime
June 19, 2019 7:01 pm

Teen facing manslaughter, arson charges after fatal northern Alberta trailer fire

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A teen is facing arson and manslaughter charges after a fatal fire in northern Alberta.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED/File
A A

RCMP have taken over the investigation into a fatal trailer fire that happened on the Swan River Reserve in northern Alberta.

Emergency crews were called to the fire on April 23. A woman was found dead inside the trailer.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be arson and an autopsy ruled the woman died of smoke inhalation.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was then brought in to conduct the investigation, along with Lakeshore Regional Police Service. Peace River RCMP Forensic Identification Section provided support.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl from the Swan River Reserve was arrested and charged with manslaughter and arson with a disregard for human life.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to be back in court on July 10.

Police said the identities of the victim and the suspect will not be released.

Swan River Reserve is about 312 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
Alberta fatal trailer fire
alberta fire
Alberta RCMP
Crime
Fatal Fire
fatal trailer fire
RCMP
Swan River
Swan River Reserve
Swan River Reserve fatal fire
Swan River Reserve trailer fire
Trailer Fire

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.