Teen facing manslaughter, arson charges after fatal northern Alberta trailer fire

RCMP have taken over the investigation into a fatal trailer fire that happened on the Swan River Reserve in northern Alberta.

Emergency crews were called to the fire on April 23. A woman was found dead inside the trailer.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be arson and an autopsy ruled the woman died of smoke inhalation.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was then brought in to conduct the investigation, along with Lakeshore Regional Police Service. Peace River RCMP Forensic Identification Section provided support.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl from the Swan River Reserve was arrested and charged with manslaughter and arson with a disregard for human life.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to be back in court on July 10.

Police said the identities of the victim and the suspect will not be released.

Swan River Reserve is about 312 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.