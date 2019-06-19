Alberta wildfire

Canada
June 19, 2019 7:24 pm

Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement residents returning home Thursday after Alberta wildfire

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

May 31: A wildfire has already destroyed 15 homes on the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement and threatens dozens more. Fletcher Kent has the latest.

More than 700 people who were forced to flee their homes in the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement due to wildfire will be allowed to return on Thursday, the Alberta government said.

The community was told to leave immediately on May 29, when the massive Chuckegg Creek wildfire burning near High Level quickly doubled in size and spread.

The following day, it was confirmed more than a dozen homes were lost in the fire.

A notice shared on the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement Facebook page said the evacuation order for the area would be rescinded as of 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20.

Residents returning home should use Highway 35. The Topkins Landing Ferry will not be available. People should not turn on natural gas appliances until they’ve been inspected by a representative from the Paddle Prairie Gas coop. or High Level Alta Gas, the notice said. Residents must also flush all waterlines upon re-entry for between 20 and 30 minutes.

Residents are also asked to register their return with the settlement administration at the Welcome Centre at the Community Hall. There, a cleaning kit and information package will be available for pickup.

“We are not in any imminent danger and have been advised that smoke may come and go all summer,” a message on the Facebook page added.

“Although SRD [Sustainable Resource Development] remains confident we are in no danger, council would like the Chin area to remain on alert in case the situation changes.”

PaddlePrairieHomes4RESIZED

A photo showing some of the destruction caused by a wildfire in Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta.

Supplied by Pudgin Wanuch
PaddlePrairieHomes3RESIZED

A photo showing some of the destruction caused by a wildfire in Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta.

Supplied by Pudgin Wanuch
PaddlePrairieHomes2RESIZED

A photo showing some of the destruction caused by a wildfire in Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta.

Supplied by Pudgin Wanuch
EDM50001508.jpg

Smoke from wildfires are shown near Paddle Prairie, Alta in a handout photo provided by Pudgin Wanuch. Wanuch knew there was nothing he could do as he watched the out-of-control wildfire consume the only home he’d ever known.So he parked his truck outside the church in the evacuated northern Alberta settlement of Paddle Prairie, pulled out his guitar, sat on the tailgate and sang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Pudgin Wanuch MANDATORY CREDIT

05-30-paddleprairieDuchane

Wildfire near Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.

Courtesy: Facebook/Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement (Credit: Dean Ducharme)
05-30-paddleprairieDuchane2

Wildfire near Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.

Courtesy: Facebook/Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement (Credit: Dean Ducharme)
05-30-paddleprairieDuchane3

Wildfire near Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.

Courtesy: Facebook/Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement (Credit: Dean Ducharme)
05-30-paddleprairieDuchane4

Wildfire near Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.

Courtesy: Facebook/Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement (Credit: Dean Ducharme)
Paddle prairie Peter Mcgillvray

Photo taken late Wednesday night of the wildfire burning south of High Level near the Paddle Prairie Métis settlement. May 29, 2019.

Credit: Peter Mcgillvray

Herb Lehr, president and general councillor for the settlement, worries about what people will return home to.

“To be honest, I think it’s going to be a devastation.

“I went up to Paddle Prairie, I saw the homes. These are now people going home who haven’t seen that their home is gone… When they drive down that road, you see nothing but burnt trees.”

Lehr said between 40 and 50 people will be homeless until some kind of rebuild can begin.

“There were 16 homes that were burned to the ground, about 15 more that have damages to them — siding burned off, this kind of stuff — an undisclosed amount of homes where the power’s been off for 27 days.”

Lehr said when they left in a hurry in May, many residents weren’t aware the situation was as dire as it was.

“They didn’t have the opportunity even to take care of their dogs that were left chained there, their pet that was in the house,” he said. “They didn’t get their life-long memories.”

