Communities south of High Level evacuated overnight as wildfires spread in northern Alberta

Three areas of Alberta were evacuated Monday, including several communities to the south of High Level overnight, as the driest conditions in more than 40 years continue to fuel wildfires in the region.

Around 11 p.m., immediate evacuation orders were declared for the following areas of northwest Alberta:

Everyone in the hamlet of La Crete

Rural areas from outside the hamlet east of Steep Hill Creek, also known as Range Road 164, to Range Road 150, south of the Peace River and north of Highway 697.

Rocky Lane and High Level areas north of the Peace River, west of Range Road 150, south of Highway 58 and south and southeast of High Level, including the Dene Tha’ First Nation’s Bushe River and Beaver First Nation’s Child Lake reserve and Boyer River reserve.

Evacuees were told to use Highway 58 to leave the area, and people were encouraged to take their RVs or holiday trailers.

All Mackenzie County evacuees are required to register at the Fort Vermilion Mackenzie County Office, and Bushe River evacuees were told to register at the Four Chiefs Complex in Bushe River before making their way south to Edmonton.

An alert to be prepared for evacuation on short notice remains for the area west of Steep Hill Creek, Range Road 164, south of the Peace River to Township Road 1010.

Residents of High Level, who were forced to flee an encroaching wildfire last month, were also being told to gas up and be ready to leave in a hurry.

Monday was a very active fire day, according to Alberta Wildfire. With winds from the southwest expected to continue throughout the night at 15 to 20 kilometres per hour, the fire was predicted to spread as much as 10 kilometres overnight, depending on conditions.

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Chuckegg Creek wildfire was just under 300,000 hectares and was located six kilometres north of the Boyer River cell tower and 10 kilometres west of La Crete.

Alberta Wildfire said the forecast for Tuesday included temperatures in the low 20s, winds of 25 kilometres per hour gusting to 45 kilometres per hour and a slight chance of rain.

“However, it is going to take substantial rain (more than 20 ml) to make even a slight difference to fire intensity,” the province said.

The winds will be the factor on Tuesday, the province said, adding that these are the driest conditions the area has seen in more than 40 years.

Fighting the fire are 890 firefighters and personnel, 46 helicopters and 153 pieces of heavy equipment.

The evacuations late Monday night come about six hours after residents in a remote part of the more centrally located Slave Lake region were also ordered to evacuate again due to the McMillan Complex wildfire burning six kilometres to the southeast.

Everyone in the Trout Lake area was told around 5 p.m. to evacuate immediately, while residents slightly north in the remaining areas of Peerless Trout First Nation were told to be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

Evacuees were told to once again to go to the Back Lakes Arena in Red Earth Creek or the Bridge at Narrows to register and receive further information.

A reception centre was set up at a Super 8 hotel in Edmonton, and rooms at two other hotels were also being made available. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, 215 people had registered at the evacuation centre and several people had started to arrive in Edmonton.

As of Monday night, the McMillan Complex wildfire was 265,245 hectares.

The north and northwest portions of the fire remained the most active, and Alberta Wildfire said that aside from those areas, the fire activity remained minimal and the southern sections near Wabasca didn’t pose any imminent threat at this time.

Alberta Wildfire noted that a slight change in weather conditions overnight should bring a cold front into the area Tuesday, shifting the wind from the southeast and towards the southwest. No communities in the immediate area were expected to be affected by the forecasted shift.

Jackpot Creek wildfire

Further north, the out-of-control Jackpot Creek wildfire forced people in the northernmost community in Alberta — Indian Cabins — to evacuate to the Northwest Territories via Highway 35.

There are 116 firefighters and support staff, 11 helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment working on the 75,680-hectare wildfire.