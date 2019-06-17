Peerless Lake First Nation under mandatory evacuation order as wildfire approaches

Residents in the area of Peerless Trout First Nation were told to “evacuate immediately” on Monday afternoon as a wildfire grew closer to their homes and communities.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at 5:16 p.m. said that everyone in the Trout Lake area and anyone considered “high risk” in Peerless Trout had to leave immediately.

Anyone in need of transportation was being directed to the Trout Lake Community Hall for assistance.

“The remaining areas of Peerless Trout First Nation must be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” the alert said.

People evacuating were being told to register at the Black Lakes Arena in Red Earth Creek or the Bridge at Narrow’s and then get more instructions.

The evacuees would be housed at the Super 8 Hotel in Edmonton.

According to fire information officer Travis Fairweather, the communities are being threatened by the McMillan Complex Fire which is burning in the Slave Lake forest area.

The blaze was an estimated 265,000 hectares in size as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday. An evacuation alert was issued for the Peerless Trout region on Monday morning, but Fairweather said wind direction and increased fire behaviour prompted the mandatory order.