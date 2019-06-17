Alberta wildfire

June 17, 2019 2:34 pm

Mandatory evacuation for Alberta’s northernmost community due to wildfire

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Chuckegg Creek wildfire in northwestern Alberta.

Credit: Alberta Wildfire
A mandatory evacuation order was put in place in Alberta’s northernmost community Monday following the discovery of a wildfire.

People in the area of Indian Cabins, about 150 kilometres north of High Level, were told around 11 a.m. to leave immediately.

Officials with Mackenzie County were asking them to go to the Northwest Territories. The out-of-control fire was just under 475 square kilometres in size.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were being told to leave the area.

More information on the evacuation order can be found on Mackenzie County’s Facebook page.

The new fire was burning north of the Chuckegg Creek fire, which is the province’s largest at about 2,955 square kilometres, near High Level.

“Today is going to be a challenging day on the Chuckegg Creek wildfire,” the latest update from Alberta Wildfire said Monday.

“Mother Nature wasn’t on our side last night as the winds continued to be steady throughout the night.”

Officials said the humidity was dropping rapidly and they expected more aggressive fire behaviour.

The Chuckegg Creek fire was moving north and was less than 20 kilometres from Devil Lake and 22 kilometres west of La Crete.

“With south winds shifting between (southeast and southwest), we can expect more growth today and substantial smoke,” officials said in the update.

There are two other fires in northern Alberta that are considered out of control — one near Slave Lake and another near Lac La Biche.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

