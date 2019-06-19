Evraz fined $126K for workplace injury

Evraz Inc Canada has been fined over $100,000 for the second time in three months in a Saskatchewan court.

This time, the Toronto-based company pleaded guilty to one charge with two other charges being withdrawn.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 30, 2016, in Regina. A worker’s foot was injured when it struck a piece of waste metal while the employee was riding on a railcar.

Evraz was charged with failing “to provide lighting that is sufficient to protect the health and safety of workers and suitable for the work to be done at the site, resulting in serious injury to a worker.”

The company was fined $90,000 plus a surcharge of $36,000 on June 17 in Regina provincial court.

Back in March, Evraz was fined a total of $100,000 for a charge stemming from a workplace injury that took place on Feb. 15, 2017, at the company’s facility in Regina.

A worker ruptured his quadriceps tendon stepping down into a pit.

The charges fall under the Occupational Health and Safety regulations.