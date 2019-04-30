One person hospitalized after workplace incident at Evraz Regina

An employee at the Evraz Regina steel plant was sent to hospital for injuries sustained in a workplace incident.

A mechanical issue with a water pipe occurred during steel making in the melt shop, resulting in a sudden release of steam inside the shop Monday afternoon at about 3 p.m., the company said.

READ MORE: Evraz fined $100K for serious workplace injury in Regina

The employee injured in the incident remained hospitalized Tuesday, according to Patrick Waldron, Evraz North America spokesperson.

The mechanical failure and situation are being investigated.

No further details were provided.