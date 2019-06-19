Emily Whetung-MacInnes elected new chief of Curve Lake First Nation

Curve Lake First Nation elected Emily Whetung-MacInnes as its new chief.

The 33-year-old Whetung-MacInnes received 484 votes of the 780 votes cast for chief of the First Nation, which is 35 kilometres north of Peterborough. She garnered 62 per cent of the votes cast well ahead of runner-up Chief Phyllis Williams who held the position since 2012.

Whetung-MacInnes is a real estate lawyer at LLF Lawyers in Peterborough.

Williams received 193 votes. Other candidates included Iris Taylor (56), Claudia Irons (35) and Charles Taylor-Burwell (12).

Residents also voted for its councillors. Twenty-six individuals had their name on the ballot seeking one of eight positions. Elected to council (and vote totals) include:

Jeffrey Jacobs, 442

Laurie Hockaday, 341 – re-elected

Nodin Knott, 315

Sean Conway, 310

Saga Williams, 309

Crystal Cummings, 256

Deborah Jacobs, 253 – re-elected

Arnold Taylor, 248 – re-elected

Current councillors Shane Taylor and Lorenzo Whetung failed to get re-elected. Councillors Ted Coppaway, Tiffany Taylor and Gary Williams did not seek re-election.

It is an honour that you've chosen me to be a councillor for our community! A special thank you to everyone who had their name on the ballot and put themselves out there. We are a stronger and better community by your invaluable contributions and spirit. 1/2 — Sean Conway (@seanconwayptbo) June 18, 2019

Emily Whetung elected as chief of Curve Lake First Nation. I’m meeting up with her shortly. Story tonight @CHEXNewswatch. @CurveLakeFN pic.twitter.com/xzdEuyX4qS — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) June 19, 2019

