Emily Whetung-MacInnes elected new chief of Curve Lake First Nation
Curve Lake First Nation elected Emily Whetung-MacInnes as its new chief.
The 33-year-old Whetung-MacInnes received 484 votes of the 780 votes cast for chief of the First Nation, which is 35 kilometres north of Peterborough. She garnered 62 per cent of the votes cast well ahead of runner-up Chief Phyllis Williams who held the position since 2012.
READ MORE: Curve Lake First Nation band members hold rally over Williams Treaties payout
Whetung-MacInnes is a real estate lawyer at LLF Lawyers in Peterborough.
Williams received 193 votes. Other candidates included Iris Taylor (56), Claudia Irons (35) and Charles Taylor-Burwell (12).
Residents also voted for its councillors. Twenty-six individuals had their name on the ballot seeking one of eight positions. Elected to council (and vote totals) include:
- Jeffrey Jacobs, 442
- Laurie Hockaday, 341 – re-elected
- Nodin Knott, 315
- Sean Conway, 310
- Saga Williams, 309
- Crystal Cummings, 256
- Deborah Jacobs, 253 – re-elected
- Arnold Taylor, 248 – re-elected
Current councillors Shane Taylor and Lorenzo Whetung failed to get re-elected. Councillors Ted Coppaway, Tiffany Taylor and Gary Williams did not seek re-election.
READ MORE: Northumberland OPP probe suspicious fire in Alderville First Nation
More to come.
WATCH: New Habitat for Humanity home built for Curve Lake family
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.