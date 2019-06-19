Mural of the Year adorns Transcona restaurant

A Transcona-area Ukrainian restaurant is the proud site of Winnipeg’s 2019 Mural of the Year.

Sevala’s Ukrainian Deli on Victoria Avenue is home to ‘Life Goddess’, a 46 foot by 12.5 foot piece on the east wall of the restaurant, celebrating Ukrainian heritage and culture.

The mural, painted by artist Mike Johnston, was the top vote-getter among the city’s 33 new murals since 2018, as selected by a panel of 30 independent judges.

The winning piece is the third consecutive aerosol mural selected for the top honour.

“It recognizes the strong Ukrainian heritage of Transcona as well as becoming a beacon for the streetscape,” said Alex Morrison, executive director of the Transcona BIZ.

