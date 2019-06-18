Enderby police apprehend suspect after alleged afternoon armed robbery

An Enderby man, whom police believe is a prolific offender, is in custody after being captured following a foiled armed robbery on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the Dollar Dollar store on Cliff Avenue was the site of an armed robbery, when a man brandishing a knife entered and demanded money from a lone staff member.

The suspect’s plans were foiled, though, when his attempts to open the cash register failed.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the till and fled on foot.

The till was later recovered, intact, with police adding no one was hurt in the alleged robbery.

Police officers descended on the area, with police dog services and forensic identification lending support.

“After extensive patrols were made, the keen eye of one of our officers spotted the male in the distance and was able to take him into custody without further incident,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Through further investigation, police have now been able to connect this suspect to nine different investigations, including four alleged robbery cases in the area over the past month.”

“We consider this is a win for the communities of Armstrong and Enderby, as the alleged crime spree of this individual has been put to an end,” Brett added.

“Police will continue their investigation into the recent robberies that have occurred in the communities with additional charges being recommended to the Crown prosecutions office.”

The 25-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.