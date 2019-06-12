Police investigating armed robbery at St. Catharines sub shop

Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a sub shop in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say officers were called with reports of a robbery on St. Paul Street West shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a man armed with a gun demanded cash from an employee, who was in the process of closing up for the night.

After receiving the evening’s proceeds, the suspect reportedly fled the store.

He is described as a white man with a medium build who stands between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a black-and-white belt, black-and-white shoes, gloves and a red bandanna.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.