Niagara police arrest second suspect in Brock U stabbing incident

Police have made a second arrest related to a stabbing at Brock University’s Village residence which happened in March.

Niagara Regional Police say three people on the night of Thursday, March 21, were injured in what was believed to be a targeted incident.

The students, in their 20s attending Brock University, were found by emergency crews with non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged altercation with two other men. Two were treated for stab wounds.

Omar Azimi, 19, of Brampton has been charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators believe there are no other outstanding suspects from the incident.

In April, another 20-year-old faced similar charges related to the stabbing. Abdul Zaman, also of Brampton, was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and fraudulently obtaining food.

Police initially reported a third victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot with a pellet gun, however, it was later discovered that the student was not shot and that he was injured during a “struggle.”

