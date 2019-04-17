Suspect in March stabbing at Brock University makes first court appearance

A 20-year-old Brampton man is in a St. Catharines courtroom on Wednesday facing four charges related to a stabbing at Brock University that took place in late March.

Niagara Regional police say three students were injured in a violent incident at the university’s Village residence that resulted in two being treated for stab wounds.

Investigators say the man is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, in addition to “fraudulently obtaining food.”

On March 21, officers were called out to the university for what was initially reported as a shooting. Upon arrival, police found three male students, in their twenties, injured.

The university’s campus was closed for about an hour back in March as police officers searched for two suspects.

Niagara Police say they are still searching for a second suspect involved in the altercation.