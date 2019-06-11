Hero dog from Niagara joins Purina Animal Hall of Fame

The Purina Animal Hall of Fame has three new members, including a dog from Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Tucker, a six-year-old Shepherd/Rottweiler mix, has been recognized for saving the lives of the four human members of his family from a fire that engulfed their home.

Find out more about how Tucker used his incredible senses to alert his family of a deadly fire – and why he’s now being inducted into the Purina Animal Hall of Fame! #PetHeroes https://t.co/AlnGwMBJwT — Purina Canada (@PurinaCanada) June 11, 2019

Rachel Spiewak, one of Tucker’s owners, says they’ve been told that the alarms hadn’t gone off because all of the smoke had bellowed outside of their home.

Spiewak adds that they woke to a bright orange wall of fire after Tucker barked, pawed and growled to alert his owners to the danger.

READ MORE: Giving the Purina Animal Hall of Fame inductees a pat on the back

In receiving his medal of honour during a ceremony in Toronto on Tuesday, Tucker has been recognized for “incredible senses, protective instincts and communication skills.”

Tucker was one of three Canadian pets inducted into the Purina Animal Hall of Fame during the ceremony, along with Shelby and Rosco.

READ MORE: U of S study finds therapy dogs improve hospital patient experience

Shelby is a 13-year-old German Shepherd/Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix rescue from Sault Ste. Marie who stood her ground and endured a bear attack to keep her owner safe.

Rosco, a three-year-old Shepherd mixed breed rescue from Calgary, showed unwavering support and physical strength in helping to save the life of his owner who was experiencing a stroke.