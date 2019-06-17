Crime
June 17, 2019 1:21 pm

Man arrested after armed robbery in Fredericton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The man, whose identity was not released, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

File/Global News
A A

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Fredericton early Sunday morning.

The Fredericton Police Force says they responded to the robbery in the downtown area at around 12:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 39-year-old woman charged after stabbing in Halifax McDonald’s parking lot

Police say the suspect entered the business with a weapon, threatened a staff member then fled with items.

There were no injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect, who is from outside New Brunswick, a short time later.

READ MORE: Cannabis, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Cape Breton

The man, whose identity was not released, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Crime
Fredericton
Fredericton Police Force
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.