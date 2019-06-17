Man arrested after armed robbery in Fredericton

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Fredericton early Sunday morning.
The Fredericton Police Force says they responded to the robbery in the downtown area at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say the suspect entered the business with a weapon, threatened a staff member then fled with items.
There were no injuries.
Officers arrested the suspect, who is from outside New Brunswick, a short time later.
The man, whose identity was not released, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
