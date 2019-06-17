39-year-old woman charged after stabbing in Halifax McDonald’s parking lot

A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a woman was stabbed in a McDonald’s parking lot in Halifax on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say officers responded to reports of an altercation in a McDonald’s parking lot on Kempt Road involving pedestrians and vehicles at approximately 1:25 a.m.

About five minutes later, a 25-year-old woman was located at the QEII Health Sciences Centre suffering from stab wounds. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers later learned she was involved in the original altercation in the McDonald’s parking lot, police say.

Police say they also learned there was a second disturbance just before 1:25 a.m. at a business in the 3200 block of Kempt Road.

Two men and two women were arrested as a result of the incident. Three of them have since been released without charges.

HRP say a 39-year-old woman now faces charges of assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The woman has been released on conditions and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Aug. 20.

Officers say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.