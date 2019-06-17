Cannabis, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Cape Breton

A 33-year-old man is facing drug charges after cocaine and cannabis was seized from his vehicle during a traffic stop in Cape Breton last week.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they were conducting patrols on Highway 105 in Bras d’Or, N.S., when they pulled a vehicle over for an expired licence plate.
READ MORE: 39-year-old woman charged after stabbing in Halifax McDonald’s parking lot
An officer noticed open cannabis near the driver and the vehicle was searched as a result.
Police say they seized cocaine during the search and seized the vehicle.
The man from Bras d’Or has been charged with possession of cocaine and breach of undertaking, as well as several charges under the Motor Vehicle Act and Cannabis Control Act
READ MORE: Trio uses crosswalk flag to rob man in Halifax: HRP
He’s scheduled to face the charges in Sydney provincial court on July 31.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.