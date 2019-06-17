Cannabis, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Cape Breton

A 33-year-old man is facing drug charges after cocaine and cannabis was seized from his vehicle during a traffic stop in Cape Breton last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were conducting patrols on Highway 105 in Bras d’Or, N.S., when they pulled a vehicle over for an expired licence plate.

READ MORE: 39-year-old woman charged after stabbing in Halifax McDonald’s parking lot

An officer noticed open cannabis near the driver and the vehicle was searched as a result.

Police say they seized cocaine during the search and seized the vehicle.

The man from Bras d’Or has been charged with possession of cocaine and breach of undertaking, as well as several charges under the Motor Vehicle Act and Cannabis Control Act

READ MORE: Trio uses crosswalk flag to rob man in Halifax: HRP

He’s scheduled to face the charges in Sydney provincial court on July 31.