June 4, 2019 12:40 pm

Pizza stolen from delivery man in Guelph armed robbery: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police are looking for a man after a delivery man was robbed of his pizza on Monday night.

Guelph police say a normal pizza delivery turned into an armed robbery on Monday night.

Officers were called to the area near Janefield and College avenues at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Police said a man delivering a pizza was approached by another man who pulled out a gun and demanded money.

No money was given but a pizza was taken, police said.

The suspect was last seen running through a nearby complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

