Pizza stolen from delivery man in Guelph armed robbery: police
Guelph police say a normal pizza delivery turned into an armed robbery on Monday night.
Officers were called to the area near Janefield and College avenues at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Police said a man delivering a pizza was approached by another man who pulled out a gun and demanded money.
No money was given but a pizza was taken, police said.
The suspect was last seen running through a nearby complex.
Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
