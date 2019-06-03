Guelph police arrest 19-year-old after lengthy pursuit

Guelph police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after leading officers on a chase in the city’s east end on Saturday.

Someone reported an erratic driver in the area of Eastview and Victoria roads at around 5:15 p.m.

“This driver was travelling at a high rate of speed and one of the wheels on the vehicle was on its rim,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Officers spotted the driver in the area of Fleming Road and Severn Drive trying to change the tire, but he fled when officers approached.

There was a pursuit, but it was called off at that time due to public safety concerns, police said.

The vehicle was later found again at Barber Scout Camp on Stone Road. The suspect had fled the vehicle and multiple units were called in, including the K-9 unit.

Police dog Charger managed to track down the suspect, who was immediately arrested.

A Guelph man is facing several charges including dangerous driving, flight from police and possession of stolen property.

Police said he was already wanted for dangerous driving stemming from an incident on May 30.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

