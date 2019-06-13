Kelowna man arrested one year later for armed robbery

An Okanagan man was taken into police custody and has been charged in relation to a June 2018 armed robbery on Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna’s downtown core.

Early Wednesday, police said they arrested 33-year-old Brandon David Tchir along Hein Road in Kelowna.

Tchir has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, disguising face with intent to commit an indictable offence and use an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

“Our investigation is not yet over,” said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Kelowna RCMP GIS robbery investigators are continuing their efforts to identify the second masked suspect, and a potential third accomplice who actively participated in the robbery and bring them to justice.”

RCMP say that the second male suspect was described as standing over six feet tall, seen wearing a black mask, a black hat, a black jacket, a grey t-shirt and a pair of grey pants.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cst. Steve McBride of Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.