Kelowna man charged in connection with 3 bank robberies

A 58-year-old Kelowna man who was arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly trying to rob a local bank has now been charged in connection with two other bank robberies in the city.

Police said officers were called to the TD Canada Trust on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna just after 8 a.m. on Saturday to deal with reports of a bank robbery.

William Gordon Martens was later arrested after police officers spotted him driving.

“Those officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop with the black Dodge Neon and managed to take that suspect into police custody without incident,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media statement.

Martens is facing three charges in connection with the alleged TD Canada Trust robbery. He is accused of robbery, disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence and using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

Martens is also facing robbery charges in connection with two other bank robberies: one at a Scotiabank in Rutland on Jan. 31 and another at a Royal Bank location in the Mission area of Kelowna on March 1.

Martens remains in custody.

He will appear in court again next Monday to address all five charges.