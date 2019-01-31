Bank on Highway 33 in Kelowna reportedly robbed
A bank in Kelowna was apparently robbed today.
Police have yet to release any details, but a sign on the front door of the Scotiabank at 190 Highway 33 says the branch was just involved in a robbery/emergency situation. The sign also said it will be closed until completion of the police investigation.
More as this develops.
