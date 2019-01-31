Crime
January 31, 2019 3:11 pm
Updated: January 31, 2019 3:14 pm

Bank on Highway 33 in Kelowna reportedly robbed

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police were on scene at this Scotiabank branch in Kelowna following an apparent robbery on Thursday.

Global News
A bank in Kelowna was apparently robbed today.

A note on the front door of the Scotiabank branch on Highway 33.

Global News

Police have yet to release any details, but a sign on the front door of the Scotiabank at 190 Highway 33 says the branch was just involved in a robbery/emergency situation. The sign also said it will be closed until completion of the police investigation.

A police officer investigates the rear of the bank.

Global News

More as this develops.

