January 9, 2019 12:55 pm

Arrest made after man allegedly robs 3 Toronto banks in 4 days

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they’ve charged a 25-year-old man after three banks were robbed in four days.

They say a man entered a bank in the city last Wednesday afternoon and allegedly gave staff a note saying he had a gun and demanded cash.

Police say two other banks were robbed in a similar fashion on Thursday and Saturday.

They allege the man took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man faces numerous charges including three counts of robbery with a firearm and three counts of disguise with intent.

