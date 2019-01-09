Arrest made after man allegedly robs 3 Toronto banks in 4 days
A A
Toronto police say they’ve charged a 25-year-old man after three banks were robbed in four days.
They say a man entered a bank in the city last Wednesday afternoon and allegedly gave staff a note saying he had a gun and demanded cash.
READ MORE: Second suspect arrested, charged for string of GTA bank robberies: Toronto police
Police say two other banks were robbed in a similar fashion on Thursday and Saturday.
They allege the man took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man faces numerous charges including three counts of robbery with a firearm and three counts of disguise with intent.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.