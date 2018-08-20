Waterloo police release images of suspect in weekend bank robbery
Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a bank robbery in Waterloo early Saturday morning.
Police say that a man in construction gear entered the CIBC branch on King Street North in Waterloo at 8:30 a.m.
The suspect held a gun and demanded cash from tellers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
