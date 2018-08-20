Waterloo police release images of suspect in weekend bank robbery

Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a bank robbery in Waterloo early Saturday morning.

Police say that a man in construction gear entered the CIBC branch on King Street North in Waterloo at 8:30 a.m.

Looking to identify this male in connection to an armed robbery that took place at 8:30 a.m. today at the CIBC bank on King St. N. in Waterloo. Male entered bank with gun & demanded money. Described as male, white, dressed in construction gear. Call police or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/x5sqvPaTa7 — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) August 18, 2018

The suspect held a gun and demanded cash from tellers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.