Bank robbed in Kelowna
A bank was robbed in Kelowna on Friday morning.
Police are on scene at the Royal Bank branch on Lakeshore Road at Cedar Avenue and are turning away customers. Employees have reportedly told customers that the bank was robbed, but are offering no details to the media, including whether the suspect or suspects were armed, or if the thief or thieves got away with any cash.
More as this develops.
