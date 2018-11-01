Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect in attempted bank robbery

Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an attempted bank robbery.

The suspect attempted to rob the Royal Bank located in the 3000 block of Pandosy Street on Tuesday. Police say the suspect approached a teller and demanded cash.

“No one was injured during the interaction and the suspect ultimately fled the bank on foot, without any cash and in an unknown direction,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “A search of the area was conducted by our officers, however was unsuccessful likely due to the time delay.”

RCMP are asking residents who reside in the area to check their video surveillance footage. They’re also asking motorists who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to check their dash-cam footage.

The suspect was described to police as a Caucasian male, in his 30s with a dark, trimmed beard and moustache. He was seen wearing a grey Under Armour baseball cap, a pair of aviator-style sunglasses, a black coat over a grey hoodie and a pair of black gloves.