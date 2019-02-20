Surrey RCMP charge man in connection to afternoon bank robbery spree

Surrey RCMP has arrested and charged a man for allegedly committing four bank robberies within a four-hour time span earlier this month.

Police say the crime spree started around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 at a bank in the 10400 Block of 152 Street, where the suspect allegedly demanded money while threatening a bank employee before fleeing on foot before police arrived.

READ MORE: Overall crime in Surrey down, violent crime remains the same

Over the next four hours, RCMP responded to three other bank robbery reports, all in the North Surrey area. Next, the suspect is said to have gone to a bank in the 15100 Block of 101 Ave., then to the 12800 Block of 96 Ave.

At the fourth scene, in the 10400 Block of King George Blvd. at around 5:45 p.m., officers quickly responded in time to locate and arrest the suspect without incident.

Surrey RCMP says the force’s robbery unit was able to gather enough evidence to link all four robberies to one suspect.

Richard Orr, 24, has now been charged with four counts of robbery and remains in custody.

Suspect arrested and charged after 4 robberies in 4 hours. Richard Orr, 24 years old, now charged with Robbery x 4, thanks to quick response by our Frontline officers and Robbery Unit. https://t.co/3qEoN4h70p pic.twitter.com/FAlLipLBTj — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) February 20, 2019

Surrey RCMP could not confirm whether any money was stolen during any of the robberies, as the matter is now before the courts.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed any of these incidents who hasn’t yet spoken with them to call Surrey RCMP, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!