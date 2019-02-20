Crime
February 20, 2019 7:01 pm

Surrey RCMP charge man in connection to afternoon bank robbery spree

By Online News Producer  Global News

Surrey RCMP have arrested a man in connection a string of alleged bank robberies committed within a four-hour span on Feb. 12.

File/ Global News
Surrey RCMP has arrested and charged a man for allegedly committing four bank robberies within a four-hour time span earlier this month.

Police say the crime spree started around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 at a bank in the 10400 Block of 152 Street, where the suspect allegedly demanded money while threatening a bank employee before fleeing on foot before police arrived.

Over the next four hours, RCMP responded to three other bank robbery reports, all in the North Surrey area. Next, the suspect is said to have gone to a bank in the 15100 Block of 101 Ave., then to the 12800 Block of 96 Ave.

At the fourth scene, in the 10400 Block of King George Blvd. at around 5:45 p.m., officers quickly responded in time to locate and arrest the suspect without incident.

The route the suspect allegedly took to the four crime scenes over a four-hour time span on Feb. 12.

Global News

Surrey RCMP says the force’s robbery unit was able to gather enough evidence to link all four robberies to one suspect.

Richard Orr, 24, has now been charged with four counts of robbery and remains in custody.

Surrey RCMP could not confirm whether any money was stolen during any of the robberies, as the matter is now before the courts.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed any of these incidents who hasn’t yet spoken with them to call Surrey RCMP, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Global News
