Man arrested following Kelowna armed robbery

A 23-year-old man has been charged with robbery and firearms offences in connection with a hold-up Sunday morning in Kelowna.

A knife-wielding man entered the Esso station at 2380 Highway 97 N at 10:30 a.m. and demanded cash, according to RCMP.

Police located a suspect less than two hours later at his house and executed two search warrants in relation to the robbery.

RCMP seized a knife, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and other evidence connected to the robbery, they said.

Court records show Kurtis Alan Sanderson appeared in court on the charges on Monday morning.

He faces a charges of robbery, possession of a firearm without a licence and careless use or storage of a firearm.

Sanderson remains in custody and will be back in court Apr. 18.