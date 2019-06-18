Hamilton’s 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes breaks fundraising records

Huge crowds have gathered at city hall to support services that combat issues of homelessness and violence against women and girls in Hamilton.

More than 500 people strapped on red high heels and took part in the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, in support of YWCA Hamilton.

What a great turnout for the @YWCA_Hamilton Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event this afternoon. Hammer was honoured to help lead the warm-up and walk! #WamHamilton #NextPlay pic.twitter.com/Rd7bg8P9n8 — Hamilton Honey Badgers (@HM_HoneyBadgers) June 18, 2019

Denise Christopherson, the organization’s CEO, says participants raised over $140,000 which is a new record for the event.

Christopherson adds that fundraising is critical since “everything we do to serve women is underfunded.”

Walk a Mile in her Shoes – Congratulations Team Alectra – Top Fund Raiser! #YWCAHamilton pic.twitter.com/qBfQIpDKp3 — Eileen Campbell (@ejc2402) June 18, 2019

Many local organizations entered teams in the event, ranging from Hamilton Police and Hamilton Fire to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The @HamiltonFireDep are proud supporters of the @YWCA_Hamilton Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event to help end violence against women and children @hamiltonfire288 @cityofhamilton pic.twitter.com/zNdVVy3AUo — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) June 18, 2019

TL team members were out supporting the @YWCA_Hamilton Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise funds and awareness to end violence against women and children. #WAMHamilton 👠👠 pic.twitter.com/Dz6A68eGGc — Taylor Leibow LLP (@TaylorLeibow) June 18, 2019