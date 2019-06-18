Hamilton’s 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes breaks fundraising records
Huge crowds have gathered at city hall to support services that combat issues of homelessness and violence against women and girls in Hamilton.
More than 500 people strapped on red high heels and took part in the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, in support of YWCA Hamilton.
Denise Christopherson, the organization’s CEO, says participants raised over $140,000 which is a new record for the event.
Christopherson adds that fundraising is critical since “everything we do to serve women is underfunded.”
Many local organizations entered teams in the event, ranging from Hamilton Police and Hamilton Fire to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
