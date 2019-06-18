Speeder claims he was late for school: Saskatoon police

A driver learned the hard way it is better to be late for school than to speed.

The Saskatoon police traffic unit said members of the combined traffic services Saskatchewan (CTSS) unit spotted a van going 165 km/h on Highway 305 by Dalmeny on Monday morning.

The speed limit is 100 km/h.

He told police that he was late for school before officers handed him a $966 ticket.

The van, which belongs to his parents, was impounded.

Police said he was not the only excessive speeder caught on Monday.

During the afternoon, officers said they clocked a motorcycle doing 112 km/h on Spadina Crescent. The speed limit is 50 km/h.

The motorcyclist was given an $820 ticket and had his motorcycle impounded for seven days.

Further north of Saskatoon, CTSS members from Prince Albert police said they caught a car on radar doing 179 km/h on Highway 11 near Macdowall where the speed limit is 110 km/h.

One of our CTSS officers caught this car doing 179Kmph in a 110Kmph zone on hwy #11 near Macdowall. Driver was issued a ticket for $1011 and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days. #slowdown @PAPOLICEca pic.twitter.com/7o7dMHgrLI — PAPS CTSS (@PAPSCTSS) June 18, 2019

The driver was issued a ticket for $1,011 and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

