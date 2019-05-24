Over 8,000 speeding tickets issued in Saskatchewan during April

Canada
Over 8,000 speeding tickets were handed out in April, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) reported Friday.

Police across the province issued a total of 8,081 speeding and aggressive driving tickets during the month, which does not include photo radar speed enforcement, SGI said.

Of those, 46 were charged with going more than 50 km/h over the limit and had their vehicles impounded for speeding, officials said.

Another 247 were tickets were handed out to drivers exceeding the limit by at least 35 km/h, 341 for going more than 60 km/h by emergency vehicles with lights flashing, and 433 for speeding in school zones, SGI reported.

“Excessive speeding and aggressive driving are among the leading factors in traffic-related deaths and injuries on Saskatchewan’s roads,” SGI said in its release.

“Speeding affects your control and reaction time – meaning you’re more likely to get in a collision at higher speeds. And the faster you’re going, the more severe the collision is going to be.”

Also during the month, police issued 744 distracted driving tickets, 281 impaired driving offences – including 258 criminal code violations, and 553 seatbelt offences, officials said.

The focus of May’s SGI traffic safety spotlight is impaired driving.

