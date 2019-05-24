Over 8,000 speeding tickets issued in Saskatchewan during April

Over 8,000 speeding tickets were handed out in April, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) reported Friday.

Police across the province issued a total of 8,081 speeding and aggressive driving tickets during the month, which does not include photo radar speed enforcement, SGI said.

READ MORE: More vehicles impounded by Saskatoon police over alleged speeding violations

Of those, 46 were charged with going more than 50 km/h over the limit and had their vehicles impounded for speeding, officials said.

Another 247 were tickets were handed out to drivers exceeding the limit by at least 35 km/h, 341 for going more than 60 km/h by emergency vehicles with lights flashing, and 433 for speeding in school zones, SGI reported.

“Excessive speeding and aggressive driving are among the leading factors in traffic-related deaths and injuries on Saskatchewan’s roads,” SGI said in its release.

“Speeding affects your control and reaction time – meaning you’re more likely to get in a collision at higher speeds. And the faster you’re going, the more severe the collision is going to be.”

READ MORE: Over 3,000 charges laid in Saskatchewan during road safety week

Also during the month, police issued 744 distracted driving tickets, 281 impaired driving offences – including 258 criminal code violations, and 553 seatbelt offences, officials said.

The focus of May’s SGI traffic safety spotlight is impaired driving.