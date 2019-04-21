More vehicles impounded by Saskatoon police over alleged speeding violations

At least six vehicles have been impounded by Saskatoon police so far in April due to alleged speeding violations.

The most recent occurrences happened on April 19 at two different locations in the city, according to police.

The first one took place on 8th Street. Officers said the driver was taking part in a race and clocked the vehicle going 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police said the vehicle has been impounded for 30 days and the driver faces $949 in fines, along with towing and storage fees.

The second incident happened on Circle Drive, where police said a vehicle was spotted going 146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The driver was ticketed $865 for speeding and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, police said.

The latest violations come days after Saskatchewan Government Insurance reported a record number of speeding and aggressive driving tickets issued in the province in March.

SGI said there were 8,734 speeding and aggressive driving offences during the month.

