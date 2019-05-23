Over 3,000 charges laid in Saskatchewan during road safety week

Over 3,200 charges were laid last week in Saskatchewan during Canada Road Safety Week.

Saskatchewan RCMP increased patrols and check stops to focus on impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and seatbelt enforcement among other offenses.

From May 14-20, Saskatchewan officers made contact with 14,423 drivers.

The 3,200 charges include 63 relating to alcohol impairment, one for drug impairment, 131 relating to distracted driving, 141 seatbelt violations, and 2,045 in respect to speeding/aggressive driving.

There were also 1,802 warnings given out and 329 inspection notices issued.

Many of the charges occurred over the long weekend, May 17-20, according to police.

The long weekend included 54 alcohol impairment charges, one for drug impairment, and 1,416 in relation to speeding/aggressive driving among others.

Manitoba RCMP stopped 1,000 drivers during the same period. The most notable charge was speeding with 432 charges laid in relation. Twenty-eight people were also charged with Criminal Code impaired driving.

RCMP said Canada Road Safety Week is an “opportunity to highlight targeted enforcement initiatives.”

