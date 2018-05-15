RCMP launches Canada Road Safety Week with increased check stops, traffic enforcement

The RCMP is preparing citizens of Saskatchewan for increased check stops and traffic enforcement on roadways as they launch Canada Road Safety Week, which runs May 15–21.

The seven-day national campaign is one of many targeted initiatives the RCMP’s Traffic Services Units and Detachments will be a part of this year as they make efforts to create safer roadways in the province.

The RCMP confirmed that all enforcement agencies across Canada have been invited to participate in the annual campaign, including National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day which falls on May 19.

“Members will be focusing on impaired, distracted and aggressive driving, speeding and seatbelt use during this weeklong initiative. Drive sober, plan a safe ride home, spend the night at a friend’s or report an impaired driver. We must all do our part and we are challenging the people of Saskatchewan to ask: ‘What are you going to do to make Saskatchewan’s roads safer?’” said Supt. St. Germaine, officer in charge of “F” Division Traffic Services.

A report received from the RCMP said that 37 people died on RCMP-policed roadways in 32 impaired-related collisions in 2017, and in 2018, so far, there have been a total of nine deaths in eight impaired-related collisions on RCMP-policed roadways.