$500K from photo radar to fund Sask. traffic safety initiatives 

Twenty-seven traffic safety initiatives across Saskatchewan will benefit from a total of $498,732 to help make a difference on roads.

The first round of provincial traffic safety fund grant program recipients was announced on Monday.

The program uses funds from photo speed enforcement (PSE) tickets to stimulate and support action that will increase safety awareness and reduce the frequency and severity of traffic injuries and fatalities within Saskatchewan.

Communities throughout the province will benefit from 27 traffic safety projects, including speed-reduction initiatives.

Speed-related collisions are responsible for 21 deaths every year in the province, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI)’s 2015-17 average.

“These initiatives will contribute to safer roads across Saskatchewan,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a press release.

“The goal of photo speed enforcement has always been to improve traffic safety. PSE reduces speed-related collisions where it takes place and through these grants, now supports improvements to traffic safety in many other locations throughout the province as well.”

Provincial traffic safety fund grants, ranging from $2,500 to $100,000 per traffic safety initiative, will be awarded twice a year.

Law enforcement agencies, municipalities and Indigenous communities can apply for the next round of grants starting July 1, 2019.