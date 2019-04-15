Corvette travelling over twice speed limit impounded by Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon police traffic unit clocked a sports car travelling over twice the speed limit this past weekend.

According to the unit’s Twitter page, a 29-year-old man was recorded going 216 kilometres per hour on Circle Drive near Lorne Avenue over the noon hour on April 13. The speed limit was 90 km/h.

Police pulled the Corvette over on Melville Street.

The driver ended up with almost $2,000 in fines and the vehicle will be impounded for one week at the owner’s expense.

This 29-year old man was caught driving on Circle Dr near Lorne during the noon hour on Saturday at 216 km/h in the 90 zone. He was lucky enough not to kill anyone & ended up with almost $2,000 in fines & car jail for his ride (1 week impound at the owners expense). #SlowDownYXE pic.twitter.com/hS9wrrOW9g — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) April 13, 2019

Speeding and aggressive driving are the focus of April’s traffic safety spotlight in Saskatchewan with law enforcement agencies keeping an eye out for heavy-footed motorists.