Canada
April 15, 2019 6:49 pm

Corvette travelling over twice speed limit impounded by Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon police traffic unit clocked a Corvette travelling 126 km/h over the speed limit on Circle Drive this past weekend.

@SPSTraffic / Twitter
A A

The Saskatoon police traffic unit clocked a sports car travelling over twice the speed limit this past weekend.

According to the unit’s Twitter page, a 29-year-old man was recorded going 216 kilometres per hour on Circle Drive near Lorne Avenue over the noon hour on April 13. The speed limit was 90 km/h.

READ MORE: Mario Kart showdown between SGI and Saskatoon police kicks off traffic spotlight

Police pulled the Corvette over on Melville Street.

The driver ended up with almost $2,000 in fines and the vehicle will be impounded for one week at the owner’s expense.

Speeding and aggressive driving are the focus of April’s traffic safety spotlight in Saskatchewan with law enforcement agencies keeping an eye out for heavy-footed motorists.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Circle Drive
corvette
Impound
Performance Car
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Traffic Unit
Saskatoon Traffic
Speeding
Sports Car

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.