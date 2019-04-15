Corvette travelling over twice speed limit impounded by Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon police traffic unit clocked a sports car travelling over twice the speed limit this past weekend.
According to the unit’s Twitter page, a 29-year-old man was recorded going 216 kilometres per hour on Circle Drive near Lorne Avenue over the noon hour on April 13. The speed limit was 90 km/h.
READ MORE: Mario Kart showdown between SGI and Saskatoon police kicks off traffic spotlight
Police pulled the Corvette over on Melville Street.
The driver ended up with almost $2,000 in fines and the vehicle will be impounded for one week at the owner’s expense.
Speeding and aggressive driving are the focus of April’s traffic safety spotlight in Saskatchewan with law enforcement agencies keeping an eye out for heavy-footed motorists.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.