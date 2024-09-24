Every Child Matters crosswalk unveiled in St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

A special crosswalk was unveiled in St. Albert Tuesday to honour residential school survivors and children who never made it home.

Every Child Matters is painted across the pavement at the intersection of St. Anne Street and Perron Street.

Every element of artist Karlliea Wood’s design has an important meaning.

“I chose a child and the bear to represent courage and healing and strength, and the children are on their way to school,” Wood explained. “The footprints really signify that the bear is guiding them after they passed.

“I chose to have the braids, because that hair is so important in our culture and it was taken away when they went to school.”

Wood’s design was selected as part of a contest.

“Surreal to know I did this, I worked on this,” Wood said.

View image in full screen A crosswalk dedicated to residential school survivors and children who never made it home was unveiled in St. Albert Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. Nicole Stillger / Global News

The project, dedicated to truth and reconciliation, took two years to make a reality.

Rhonda Wood-Viscarra is the project lead for the Every Child Matters crosswalk and Wood’s mom.

“It’s beautiful and it has so much meaning and I couldn’t be prouder of my daughter,” Wood-Viscarra said.

“I’m really just thankful that after almost two years we’re able to have it down, to have those crucial conversations in St. Albert to discuss the true history.”

St. Albert had two residential schools: Youville and Edmonton Poundmaker.

“St. Albert has that little bit of extra work to do in many ways to make amends for the residential school era,” St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said.

“This is one of my most impactful moments as mayor working with the community, working with my staff to make sure we are always walking in the right steps.”

Wood hopes her art resonates with people.

“I want them to know and be curious about it… learn about it so that way people can start to heal and move on,” Wood said.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on Sept. 30.