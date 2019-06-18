Matt Andersen, Bedouin Soundclash to perform at Troubadour Festival in Barrie

Matt Andersen and Bedouin Soundclash are among several performances that were announced Tuesday for the upcoming Troubadour Festival in Barrie, which will take place on Sept. 20 and 21.

Other performances will include the Cowboy Junkies, Old Man Luedecke, The East Pointers, Danny Michel, Little Scream, Andrew Hyatt, Damhnait Doyle, Dani Strong, My Son The Hurricane and Jerry Leger.

According to a Troubadour Festival tweet, over 30 musical artists will perform at seven different venues. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

On Sept. 20 and 21, different solo artists and bands will perform hourly in various downtown Barrie venues.

The festival will feature musical artists of different genres, including soul, blues, indie rock, and rock and roll.

There will be free shows for the public on Sept. 20 and 21 at the Meridian Place amphitheatre.

There will also be artisans, craft brewers and musicians at the Meridian Place, which will include family friendly entertainment and activities.

The Troubadour Festival will present a screening of the music documentary Echo In The Canyon, directed by Andrew Slater, in partnership with the Barrie Film Festival on Sept. 21.

Early bird tickets go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m.

