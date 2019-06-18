World
June 18, 2019 1:22 pm
Updated: June 18, 2019 1:25 pm

Trump says Patrick Shanahan out of running for U.S. defense secretary

By Makini Brice Reuters

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks about the situation in the Persian Gulf region during a meeting with Portuguese Minister of National Defense Joao Cravinho, at the Pentagon.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration to head the U.S. military, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that Shanahan wanted to spend more time with his family.

Trump said the secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, will be named as the new acting defense secretary. Esper had been considered a leading contender for the job if Shanahan was ultimately not confirmed.

 

