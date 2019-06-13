Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving role as Trump’s press secretary
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, longtime press secretary for U.S. President Donald Trump, is leaving her position.
Trump said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of the month and “going home to the Great State of Arkansas.”
He did not provide a reason for her departure.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
