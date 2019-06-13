World
June 13, 2019 4:20 pm

Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving role as Trump’s press secretary

By Evening/Weekend Supervisor, Breaking News  Global News

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2018.

Reuters/Leah Millis
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, longtime press secretary for U.S. President Donald Trump, is leaving her position.

Trump said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of the month and “going home to the Great State of Arkansas.”

He did not provide a reason for her departure.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

 

