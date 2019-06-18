Charges laid in Wellington County crime spree: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a Brantford man has been arrested in connection with an alleged crime spree across Wellington County last month.

The string of incidents began on the morning of May 29 in the town of Erin, where a side-by-side utility vehicle was reportedly stolen.

Police said a pickup truck, which was also reportedly stolen, rammed open a locked gate, and a group of suspects allegedly took the vehicle, which is worth about $18,000.

A white pickup truck was then reported stolen on Trafalgar Road just outside the village of Hillsburgh.

Police said the pickup was worth about $20,000 and that it was allegedly used to steal $50 worth of fuel from a gas station.

OPP said the suspects are also believed to be responsible for stealing cigarettes from a gas station in the village of Harriston and another $25 in fuel in the town of Listowel.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and faces a long list of charges, including break and enter, theft and possession of stolen property.

OPP said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.