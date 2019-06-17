Crime
Suspect steals $600 of copper wire from Guelph cell tower: police

Guelph police say copper wire was stolen from a cell tower on Friday.

Guelph police say $600 worth of copper wire was stolen from a cell tower in the city’s east end.

The alleged incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of York and Victoria roads.

Police said a man entered the cell tower’s shelter and swiped the wire.

Copper is valuable as scrap since it can be used for many items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7309.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted on its website.

