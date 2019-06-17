Body recovered after man falls into Grand River from pedestrian bridge

After hours of searching, the body of a 21-year-old man was found in the Grand River on Sunday just before noon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Earlier Sunday morning, police had announced they were called to the pedestrian bridge over the river just after midnight with a report of a person who had fallen into the river and was in distress.

The Cambridge Fire Department watercraft and the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s remotely piloted vehicle were called into service.

READ MORE: No foul play suspected after body found in Grand River — Waterloo police

Police say members of the Cambridge Fire Department recovered the man’s body downstream almost 12 hours after the initial call.

Police say they do not believe foul play was involved and described the death as accidental or caused by misadventure.

They also say the incident remains under investigation.